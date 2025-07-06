Randy Arozarena News: Accounts for only run in win

Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Sunday's 1-0 victory over the Pirates.

The Seattle outfielder notched the contest's only run with a 399-foot solo shot off Pittsburgh reliever Carmen Mlodzinski in the sixth inning. After a sluggish start with a .219 average through May 31, Arozarena has been on fire since then, batting .298 (37-for-124) with seven homers, six steals, 22 runs scored and 19 RBI across 33 games. Through 383 total plate appearances in 88 games, the former ALCS MVP is now slashing .249/.355/.446 with 14 long balls, 46 runs scored and 42 RBI while going 15-for-17 on steal attempts.