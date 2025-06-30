Randy Arozarena News: Crosses 100-homer mark in career

Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Monday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

Arozarena's first homer, a fourth-inning solo shot, was the 100th of his career. The outfielder didn't stop there, providing a three-run homer in the fifth that gave the Mariners enough for the win. Arozarena has logged multiple hits in three straight games and in six of his last 12 contests. He's at a .244/.358/.416 slash line with 10 homers, 37 RBI, 42 runs scored, 20 doubles, one triple and 15 stolen bases through 82 games this season as Seattle's starter in left field.