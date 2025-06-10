Menu
Randy Arozarena News: Homers in loss Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Arozarena got the Mariners on the board in the sixth inning with his homer, which was his first long ball since May 30 versus the Twins. The outfielder has showed a spark at the plate, going 9-for-19 (.474) over his last four games, adding four extra-base hits and two stolen bases in that span. For the season, he's posted a .232/.346/.401 slash line with eight homers, 11 steals, 27 RBI and 26 runs scored over 64 games.

Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
