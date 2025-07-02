Randy Arozarena News: Keeps raking

Arozarena went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly during Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Royals.

Arozarena has been on a tear lately, having homered in three consecutive games - bringing his season total to 12 long balls - and logging multiple hits in five straight contests. The outfielder's hot streak dates back 14 games, during which he's 21-for-56 (.375) with six doubles and four home runs.