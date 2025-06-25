Menu
Randy Arozarena News: Productive month continues in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Arozarena went 1-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Twins.

Arozarena's on-base streak is now up to seven games to continue his strong month. Through 81 at-bats in June, the speedy outfielder is batting .284 with an .805 OPS, one home run, eight doubles, eight RBI and five stolen bases. Arozarena has reached base safely in 17 of these 22 outings.

Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
