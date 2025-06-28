Randy Arozarena News: Swipes bag in loss

Arozarena went 2-for-3 with one RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

Arozarena tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth inning and followed it up by stealing second base. Over his past 10 games, the 30-year-old has hit safely eight times with four multi-hit efforts, five RBI, eight runs scored and a steal. On the season, he's slashing .238/.354/.395 with eight home runs, 33 RBI, 37 runs scored and 15 stolen bases across 350 plate appearances.