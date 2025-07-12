Randy Arozarena News: Three-hit day in win

Arozarena went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, four runs scored and was also hit by a pitch during Saturday's 15-7 win over the Tigers.

Arozarena has discovered his power stroke in the last couple of weeks, and that continued to show during Saturday's big win. The 30-year-old knocked out his 16th home run of the season, eight of which have come since June 30, as part of an electrifying day at the plate and on the bases. So far, July has seen the highest OPS out of any month of the season for the outfielder, slashing .243/.293/.649 with seven RBI this month.