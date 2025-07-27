Randy Rodriguez News: Fans three Saturday

Rodriguez threw a scoreless ninth inning in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Mets, allowing one hit and striking out three.

Rodriguez gave up an infield single but struck out the rest of the batters he faced, throwing 10 of his 14 pitches for strikes. The All-Star has allowed one run in seven appearances this month, posting a 1.29 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a 7:1 K:BB across seven innings during that span. Overall, the right-hander owns a 0.82 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and a 59:8 K:BB in 43.2 innings this season.