The southpaw didn't get much run support, but Suarez kept his team in the game until the sixth inning, when a leadoff walk was followed by four straight Cincinnati hits to break things open. Suarez took a 2.15 ERA into the All-Star break, but he's been struggling since, getting tagged for at least five runs in three of his last five starts while stumbling to a 6.59 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB over 28.2 innings. He'll try to get back on track in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Mariners.