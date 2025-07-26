Ranger Suarez News: Sharp in eighth win

Suarez (8-4) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings in a 9-4 victory over the Yankees. He struck out eight.

The southpaw fell short of his 12th quality start of the season, but Suarez racked up a whopping 38 called or swinging strikes among his 108 pitches (71 total strikes) as he collected his first win in July. Suarez has given up one run or fewer in six of his last eight outings, a stretch in which he's delivered a 2.50 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 52:16 K:BB over 50.1 innings. He'll look to stay sharp in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Tigers.