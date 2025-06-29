Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Rece Hinds headshot

Rece Hinds News: Makes third start in four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 29, 2025 at 4:57am

Hinds started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 6-4 loss to San Diego.

Hinds made his third start in the last four games, with the first two coming against left-handers and Saturday's against a righty. The Reds are coping with a few situations in the outfield, which factors into Hinds' usage. Austin Hays just returned from a significant foot injury, while both Connor Joe (illness) and Jake Fraley (shoulder) are on the 10-day injured list. Hinds is 2-for-11 with five strikeouts and two runs scored in his three starts.

Rece Hinds
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now