The Reds optioned Hinds to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

After being promoted from Louisville on June 22, Hinds appeared in seven games for the Reds and went 2-for-23 with four runs scored. In a corresponding move, the Reds reinstated Connor Joe (illness) from the 10-day injured list, and he'll likely replace Hinds as a short-side platoon player in the corner outfield.