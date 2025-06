Hinds started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Yankees.

Hinds, who was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, entered the starting nine against New York lefty Carlos Rodon. Hinds had a healthy .298/.365/.556 line with 11 home runs, 44 RBI, 13 steals and 41 runs over 57 games for Louisville.