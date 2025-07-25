Menu
Reese McGuire News: Racks up season-high four RBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 25, 2025 at 8:49pm

McGuire went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 12-5 loss to the White Sox.

McGuire blasted homer No. 6 on the season, racking up a season-high three hits and four RBI in the process. The 30-year-old backstop has played rather sparingly as Carson Kelly's backup behind the plate, but the former has been quite useful when the latter has needed a day off amid Miguel Amaya's (oblique) absence. Through 23 outings, McGuire is hitting .243 with six homers, one double and 15 RBI covering 74 at-bats.

