Reese Olson News: Six Ks in five scoreless innings

Olson took a no-decision Friday against the Rangers, giving up no runs on two hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out six.

Friday represented the fifth scoreless start of the season for Olson, who also recorded at least six punchouts for the fifth time this year. The right-hander produced 13 whiffs as well, and he's now been able to work at least five frames in eight of his 12 outings this season. Olson will carry a strong 2.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 61:23 K:BB over 63 innings into his next scheduled start, which projects for a soft matchup against the Pirates in Pittsburgh.