Detmers pitched well in his first season as a full-time reliever in 2025, posting a 3.96 ERA and 80:25 K:BB over 63.2 innings. However, Minasian feels the southpaw has "earned" another shot to be a starting pitcher in 2026 and is "a different guy" than the one who held a 4.90 ERA over 75 starts from 2021-to-2024. Detmers struck out 418 across 385.2 frames during the latter stretch, so he's displayed bat-missing ability as a starter. The lefty ended this season on the 60-day injured list with an injured pitching elbow, but he's expected to recover with rest.