Reynaldo Lopez Injury: Shoulder surgery Tuesday
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Friday that Lopez's right shoulder surgery is scheduled for Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The operation is arthroscopic in nature, but the extent of damage in Lopez's shoulder won't be known until the surgery is performed. He's already been moved to the 60-day injured list and is likely out until the second half even in a best-case scenario.
