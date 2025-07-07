Rhys Hoskins Injury: Move to IL made official
The Brewers placed Hoskins on the 10-day injured list Monday with a Grade 2 left thumb sprain.
Hoskins was hurt during Saturday's loss to the Marlins and a subsequent MRI revealed the structural damage to his thumb. He'll be eligible to return at the start of the second half, but there's a good chance Hoskins will need more time than that to recover. Andrew Vaughn has been summoned from Triple-A Nashville to take Hoskins' spot on the roster, and Vaughn will see action at first base along with Jake Bauers while Hoskins is shelved.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now