Rhys Hoskins Injury: Move to IL made official

The Brewers placed Hoskins on the 10-day injured list Monday with a Grade 2 left thumb sprain.

Hoskins was hurt during Saturday's loss to the Marlins and a subsequent MRI revealed the structural damage to his thumb. He'll be eligible to return at the start of the second half, but there's a good chance Hoskins will need more time than that to recover. Andrew Vaughn has been summoned from Triple-A Nashville to take Hoskins' spot on the roster, and Vaughn will see action at first base along with Jake Bauers while Hoskins is shelved.