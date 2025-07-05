Rhys Hoskins Injury: Out multiple days

Hoskins will be out at least a few days with a thumb injury although he did not suffer a fracture, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He got jammed while tagging out Eric Wagaman at first base in the fourth inning and remained in the game for the rest of the frame before being replaced by Jake Bauers. Hoskins admitted that he was in quite a bit of pain after the game and wouldn't have been able to swing a bat again Saturday, so it's not clear if he'll be able to return early next week.