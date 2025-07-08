Rhys Hoskins Injury: Out until mid- to late-August

Hoskins (thumb) hopes to return by mid- to late-August, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hoskins has a Grade 2 UCL sprain in his left thumb, an injury he suffered while applying a tag during Saturday's loss to the Marlins. Andrew Vaughn started at first base for the Brewers on Monday against the Dodgers and could be the primary option there while Hoskins is sidelined. Jake Bauers should also be in the mix at first base for Milwaukee.