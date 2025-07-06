Rhys Hoskins Injury: Ticketed for IL with thumb sprain

Hoskins is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list Monday after an MRI on his left thumb revealed a Grade 2 sprain, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hoskins exited Saturday's 4-2 loss to Miami after sustaining the thumb injury while applying a tag on the Marlins' Eric Wagaman, though he was able to remain in the game after the play in question. While the Brewers quickly ruled out a thumb fracture, Hoskins still ended up sitting out Sunday's 3-1 win while he awaited the results of his MRI, which brought unfavorable news. The Brewers haven't yet offered up a timeline for Hoskins' return, but he'll be out through at least the All-Star break. Jake Bauers drew the start at first base in Hoskins' stead, but Andrew Vaughn could be called up from Triple-A Nashville to take over as the Brewers' primary option at the position while Hoskins is on the mend.