Rhys Hoskins News: Smacks 12th homer

Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and two total RBI in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Twins.

Hoskins led off the second inning with a homer off David Festa, his 12th of the year, tying the game 2-2. The 32-year-old Hoskins has at least one hit in his last four games, going 5-for-15 with two homers and four extra-base hits in that span. Overall, he's slashing .248/.340/.439 with 40 RBI, 28 runs scored and a pair of steals across 288 plate appearances this season.