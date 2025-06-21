Rich Hill News: Struggles in loss Friday

Hill (3-1) took the loss Friday against Durham, allowing five runs on five hits and five walks across five innings. He struck out six.

Hill turned in his roughest outing at Triple-A Omaha in four starts at the level, struggling with command and surrendering frequent hard contact. The 45-year-old now holds a 4.34 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over six starts and 29 innings between the Arizona Complex League and Triple-A this season. The veteran southpaw had a June 15 opt-out clause but chose to remain with the Royals organization. However, should a major-league offer come his way from another team, the Royals "will not stand in his way," Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.