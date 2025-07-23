Richard Fitts News: Chased early Tuesday

Fitts (1-4) took the loss Tuesday as the Red Sox fell 4-1 to the Phillies, surrendering four runs on six hits over 3.1 innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

Solo homers by Max Kepler and Kyle Schwarber in the second inning put the game out of reach for Boston, as Cristopher Sanchez was busy tossing a 12-K complete game for Philly. Fitts has served up seven long balls in 17 innings over his five big-league appearances and 17 innings since the beginning of June, fueling a 7.41 ERA, but with Tanner Houck (elbow) shut back down indefinitely and Hunter Dobbins (knee) lost for the season, there's no obvious internal replacement for Fitts in the Red Sox rotation. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road early next week in Minnesota.