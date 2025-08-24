Fitts initially looked set to work out of the bullpen when he was called up from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, but the team now has a hole in its rotation after manager Alex Cora said Friday that the struggling Walker Buehler has been moved to a relief role. The Red Sox have made Fitts available out of the bullpen during their four-game series with the Yankees, but he hasn't been used in any of the first three contests. If the team stays away from Fitts in Sunday's series finale, the right-hander would likely become the logical choice to take the hill Monday. Kyle Harrison is another candidate to be called up from Triple-A Worcester to fill the void in the rotation.