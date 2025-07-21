Menu
Rico Garcia News: Back with Mets via waiver claim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

The Mets claimed Garcia off waivers from the Yankees on Monday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Garcia has now gone from the Mets to the Yankees and now back to the Mets via waivers this month. He threw 4.2 scoreless innings for the Mets earlier in July before coughing up three runs over 2.2 frames in his lone appearance with the Yankees. Garcia is out of minor-league options, so he will be added to the Mets' active roster.

