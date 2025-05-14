Riley Greene News: Powers team to win

Greene went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Red Sox.

Greene connected for his 10th home run of the season and fourth this month in the sixth inning. The outfielder is trending upward with a .304 batting average and .994 OPS in May. For the season, Greene is now batting .273 with an .823 OPS to go along with 27 RBI across 42 games, and he should continue to occupy a prime spot in Detroit's lineup moving forward.