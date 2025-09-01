O'Brien underwent an MRI on Monday due to lingering right shoulder discomfort, but the Cardinals were encouraged by the imaging results and the reliever was allowed to resume throwing. While a stint on the IL has not been ruled out, O'Brien will be given a couple days to continue to recover to see if a long-term absence can be avoided. The 30-year-old has emerged as a late-inning bullpen arm for St. Louis this season, collecting a 1.69 ERA and 35:17 K:BB over 37.1 innings while notching two saves.