O'Brien entered with one out in the eighth inning after JoJo Romero allowed a pair of runners to reach base. O'Brien escaped the jam by inducing an inning-ending double play, and he returned for the ninth to try to finish off the save. However, the right-hander was unable to do so, giving up an RBI double after hitting a batter with a pitch. O'Brien did manage to limit the damage to that one run, and he was credited with the victory when Alec Burleson crushed a walk-off homer in the bottom of the frame. Despite the blown save, it's notable that O'Brien cleaned up Romero's small mess, as the pair has been working as co-closers since Ryan Helsley was dealt to the Mets at the trade deadline.