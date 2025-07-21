RJ Schreck News: Rejoins Triple-A lineup

Schreck (hand) has gone 2-for-8 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run in two games for Triple-A Buffalo since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

The 25-year-old outfielder spent about a month on Buffalo's IL while recovering from the hand injury. Since receiving a promotion from Double-A New Hampshire in early June, Schreck has put together a .235/.350/.529 slash line with three home runs over 40 plate appearances for Buffalo.