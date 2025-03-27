Roansy Contreras News: Loses 40-man spot

The Orioles designated Contreras for assignment Thursday.

Contreras was competing for a spot in the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen as a multi-inning reliever but didn't distinguish himself this spring, yielding six earned runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out eight over eight frames during the Grapefruit League. Since he didn't have minor-league options remaining, the Orioles will risk losing him to waivers by designating him for assignment. Contreras has now been DFA'd on six separate occasions by five organizations since last May.