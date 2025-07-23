Menu
Rob Refsnyder headshot

Rob Refsnyder News: Supplies only offense in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Refsnyder went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Phillies.

He was the only Boston batter to solve Cristopher Sanchez on the night, taking him deep in the fourth inning. It was Refsnyder's sixth homer of the season and first since June 22, and his role as a lefty-killer remains secure -- 95 of his 132 plate appearances this season have come against southpaws, and the 34-year-old has delivered a .288/.379/.563 slash line in that split.

Rob Refsnyder
Boston Red Sox
