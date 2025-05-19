Rob Zastryzny News: Serving as opener Monday
Zastryzny will serve as the opening pitcher in Monday's game against the Orioles, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Zastryzny will be limited to 1-to-2 innings of work before handing things off to Quinn Priester, who is slated to be the Brewers' primary pitcher in the series opener. The left-handed Zastryzny was acquired via trade last week and tossed two scoreless frames in his first appearance with Milwaukee.
