Robbie Ray News: Fans seven in no-decision

Ray did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 9-5 win against Boston, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out seven.

The San Francisco southpaw conceded a season-worst eight base knocks in this 88-pitch outing over which he fired 61 strikes. Ray allowed two long balls -- solo homers to Romy Gonzalez and Ceddanne Rafaela -- in a start for the first time since his first appearance of the season at Cincinnati on March 30. Despite this unsteady performance, Ray remains one of the elite starting pitchers in the game. He will carry a 2.83 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 104:36 K:BB across 92.1 innings into his next start against the White Sox in Chicago next weekend.