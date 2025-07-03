Robbie Ray News: Goes distance for ninth win

Ray (9-3) pitched a complete game to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven over nine innings.

Ray was perfect through four innings before giving up a solo home run to Eugenio Suarez in the fifth. Ketel Marte added a solo shot in the ninth, but Ray was allowed to finish off the contest, doing so on 102 pitches (69 strikes) in a stellar performance. The southpaw has logged a quality start each time he's gone at least six frames this season, with this being his 12th quality start in 18 outings. It was also his first complete game since his lone career shutout back in 2017 when he was a member of the Diamondbacks. Ray has a 2.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 117:39 K:BB across 107.1 innings this season. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Phillies.