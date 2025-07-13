Robbie Ray News: Quality start in pitching duel

Ray allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Sunday.

Ray was close to taking a hard-luck loss, but Luis Matos' game-tying homer in the ninth inning spared him. Ray was strong, allowing an RBI double to Freddie Freeman and a solo home run to Miguel Rojas, but the southpaw wasn't quite as sharp as Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who pitched seven scoreless frames. Since the start of June, Ray has allowed just 19 runs (16 earned) over 48.2 innings, good for a 2.96 ERA. That's a little worse than his overall mark this year -- he's at a 2.65 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 128:44 K:BB through 119 innings over 20 starts. Ray was named an All-Star this year but won't pitch in Tuesday's game since he started Sunday.