Robbie Ray headshot

Robbie Ray News: Strong outing in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Ray allowed six hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Royals on Monday.

Ray earned his fifth straight quality start with this effort, which was also his second scoreless outing of the season. However, the Giants didn't generate any runs to support him while he was in the game and they ultimately lost 3-1. Ray has a 37:9 K:BB over his last 33 innings, and he's at a 2.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 62:27 K:BB through 57.1 innings over 10 starts this season. The veteran southpaw's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Nationals.

