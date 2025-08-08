It's the second time in three starts that Snelling has fanned 11 batters, and in five outings since his promotion to Jacksonville, the 21-year-old southpaw has a dazzling 1.63 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 34:5 K:BB over 27.2 innings. He isn't on the 40-man roster and hasn't yet been shifted to a five-day schedule that would mirror a big-league rotation, so the Marlins may not have immediate plans to bring him up. Snelling appears ready for the majors though, and a promotion in the second half of August would still preserve his rookie status for 2026.