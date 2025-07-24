Robert Garcia News: Secures eighth save

Garcia earned a save against the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over a scoreless inning of work.

Texas held a one-run lead heading into the ninth frame and turned to Garcia to close things out. He allowed a leadoff single but then retired the next three batters in order (including the final two by strikeout) to notch the save. Garcia has two saves among his three outings so far in the second half and appears to be strengthening his hold on the Rangers' closer role. Over his past 16 outings dating back to June 8, the left-hander has posted a 1.80 ERA with a 20:7 K:BB across 15 frames while converting five of six save opportunities.