Robert Stephenson Injury: Could start throwing soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 20, 2025

Stephenson is still feeling "a little lingering discomfort" in his right bicep but is hopeful to start throwing during the Angels' nine-game homestand that begins Friday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Stephenson is working his way back from right biceps inflammation but is on track to begin throwing before the end of June. Considering he has yet to start a throwing program, Stephenson likely won't be back until around the All-Star break.

Robert Stephenson
Los Angeles Angels
