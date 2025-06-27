Robert Stephenson Injury: Plans to resume throwing Monday

Stephenson (biceps) expects to begin throwing again Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Stephenson landed on the injured list June 2 (retroactive to May 31) due to a stretched nerved in his right biceps. The veteran reliever was initially shut down from throwing but appears close to beginning to ramp back up. If he progresses well, Stephenson could return to the Angels' bullpen around the All-Star break.