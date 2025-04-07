Robert Stock News: Called up to majors

The Red Sox selected Stock's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Stock will provide the bullpen with some length following Sunday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. The 35-year-old made one start and one relief appearance at Worcester, tossing 8.1 scoreless frames with a 12:3 K:BB. Stock has not made an appearance at the big-league level since 2021.