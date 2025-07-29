The Dodgers are being careful not to rush Sasaki back, so the rookie right-hander will toss at least one more bullpen after getting up to 39 pitches in his most recent session. Sasaki hasn't pitched in a game since May 9, thus he's presumably still several weeks away from potentially being activated. According to Sonja Chen of MLB.com, Sasaki will eventually be slated for 3-to-4 minor-league rehab starts, during which he'll work up to the five-inning, 75-pitch range. The hope is that he'll be ready to return before the end of August.