Roman Anthony News: Idle for series finale

Anthony is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

After starting in each of Boston's last seven games, the left-handed-hitting Anthony will retreat to the bench while the Phillies send southpaw Jesus Luzardo to the hill for the series finale. Boston will use Masataka Yoshida at the designated-hitter spot and will roll out a starting outfield of Rob Refsnyder, Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu from left to right.