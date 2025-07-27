Roman Anthony News: On base four times

Anthony went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double and an RBI in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

Anthony gave Boston an insurance run with a run-producing double in the fifth inning. He's reached base safely in 17 of the last 18 games, going 21-for-62 (.339) with 12 walks (.461 OBP) during that stretch. It took the prospect a while to acclimate to the majors -- he was batting .114 over his 14 games -- but Anthony's slashed .341/.431/.500 over his last 24 contests.