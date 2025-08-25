Gonzalez appeared to briefly displace Abraham Toro on the depth chart at first base about a week ago, and even though Toro has since been outrighted to Triple-A Worcester, the Red Sox's recent signing of Nathaniel Lowe appears to have prevented Gonzalez from settling into an everyday role. The 28-year-old will hit the bench for the Red Sox's third straight matchup versus a righty starter (Tomoyuki Sugano) and looks as though he'll be limited to the short side of a platoon with Lowe for the foreseeable future.