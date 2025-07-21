Menu
Romy Gonzalez News: Back on bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Though he started in three of Boston's last four games, Gonzalez may not be a regular presence in the lineup against right-handed pitching moving forward with the Red Sox having recently gotten Masataka Yoshida and Alex Bregman back from the injured list. Gonzalez should continue to play frequently versus lefties, whom he's battered to the tune of a .389/.444/.708 slash line over 81 plate appearances in 2025.

