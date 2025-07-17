Ronaldo Hernandez News: Signs with Boston

Hernandez signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Now short on minor-league catchers after sending Blake Sabol to the White Sox, Boston will bring in Hernandez to round out Triple-A Worcester's backstop unit. The 27-year-old was released by the Yankees on July 4 after slashing .221/.287/.351 across 87 plate appearances at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and barring a significant turnaround, he doesn't seem on track to make his MLB debut this year.