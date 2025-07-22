Ronny Henriquez News: Scrapes by with save

Henriquez picked up the save Tuesday against the Padres, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk with one strikeout across one inning.

Henriquez inherited a three-run lead in the top of the ninth and nearly squandered the advantage by allowing a leadoff walk and back-to-back doubles that cut the lead to one. However, he rebounded and retired the next three batters he faced to notch his sixth save of the campaign. Henriquez and Calvin Faucher have been battling for closer duties, but neither has done enough to win the job at this point. In his last 10.1 innings, Henriquez has allowed four runs and a 15:4 K:BB.