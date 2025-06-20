Rowdy Tellez News: Cut from Mariners' 40-man roster
The Mariners designated Tellez for assignment Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners needed to free up a spot on the active roster for the return of Luke Raley (oblique), and Tellez is the casualty. Tellez has slugged 11 home runs this season, but he's sporting just a .208/.249/.434 batting line and 49:8 K:BB over 62 contests. The 30-year-old is likely to clear waivers and eventually become a free agent.
